Organization helping the homeless looks to the future

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Washington County Homeless Project has put a three day a week meal program in place.

The program runs Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:30 to 1 PM behind the drop in center at 312 Front Street in Marietta. Whether it takes place in the backyard or in the garage by the next door church depends on the weather.

The program was created in response to a grant that supported the Front Street Drop in Center running out. The center connected homeless people to housing and mental health services as well as provided a place to shower and eat among other services. All services are now on hold, except for the meal program, which was made possible by a grant from Harvest of Hope.

The Washington County Homeless Project is now working to raise funds so that they can re-open the drop in center in October.

Teresa Porter, a board member of the Washington County Homeless Project, projects that their October through March budget will be $45,000.

She said, “We need to start having facilities available for homeless people as soon as it starts getting cold.”

The biggest fundraiser for the drop in center is coming up soon. If you want to donate in advance, you can make a payment to Lisa Valentine at the O’Neil Senior Center in Marietta. Checks must be payable to the Washington County Homeless Project.

