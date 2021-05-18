Advertisement

Organization helping the homeless looks to the future

A meal program was created in response to the Front Street Drop-in Center temporarily closing.
A meal program was created in response to the Front Street Drop-in Center temporarily closing.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Washington County Homeless Project has put a three day a week meal program in place.

The program runs Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:30 to 1 PM behind the drop in center at 312 Front Street in Marietta. Whether it takes place in the backyard or in the garage by the next door church depends on the weather.

The program was created in response to a grant that supported the Front Street Drop in Center running out. The center connected homeless people to housing and mental health services as well as provided a place to shower and eat among other services. All services are now on hold, except for the meal program, which was made possible by a grant from Harvest of Hope.

The Washington County Homeless Project is now working to raise funds so that they can re-open the drop in center in October.

Teresa Porter, a board member of the Washington County Homeless Project, projects that their October through March budget will be $45,000.

She said, “We need to start having facilities available for homeless people as soon as it starts getting cold.”

The biggest fundraiser for the drop in center is coming up soon. If you want to donate in advance, you can make a payment to Lisa Valentine at the O’Neil Senior Center in Marietta. Checks must be payable to the Washington County Homeless Project.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless says Sunday morning's shooting happened at the Country...
Sheriff: Man shoots woman twice, takes off and hides under couch
Local police officers drove through the MOV as part of "Operation Blue Sky."
Operation Blue Sky honors fallen law enforcement officers
Let's make sure your family cook out remains legendary rather than notorious.
Make sure to check your grill this summer
Stormy Dawn Barnes Handschumacher
Obituary: Stormy Dawn Barnes Handschumacher
Fleet Master Chief James R. Tocorzic
West Virginia native to become U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief

Latest News

Parkersburg High School a cappella choir prepares for first concert in over a year
Parkersburg High School a cappella choir prepares for first concert in over a year
While mask protocols may look different, that doesn't mean other Covid policies are changing.
Local business owners adjust with updated mask policy
The American Rescue Plan.
American Rescue Act money focus of auditor’s visit
Allan, Hunt, and Waybright
Suspected fentanyl, other drugs recovered during traffic stop