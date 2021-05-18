Parkersburg High School a cappella choir prepares for first concert in over a year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “It’s fantastic to finally be able to sing as a group. We weren’t able to have a spring concert last year. Or a Christmas concert this year. So, finally, being able to get together and sing as a choir for some of us the last time is absolutely fantastic,” says Parkersburg high school senior, Parker Schartiger.

This spring will be the first time since 2019 that the Parkersburg high school a cappella choir will get to perform live.

“We lost a significant part of training that we normally have with Christmas that was very difficult, very tumultuous, and very inconsistent with regulations and rules, and whether we were in school or out of school. That made practicing a nightmare,” says a cappella director, Joshua Dubs.

Dubs says the COVID-19 pandemic brought on a lot of challenges, for him and his students, he says he was only teaching about a quarter of his choir at a time while the class was learning remotely.

“Just the whole process I was going through there was very intense,” says Dubs. “And I’m sure for those students it was very confusing to be able to keep up with me and help remind me where we were. And, luckily, that was only for a very short amount of time. And we were able to come back and have mostly everybody all together.”

The changes aren’t entirely over.

To perform, students will have to wear a specialized mask. It allows them to sing, while still reducing the spread of COVID-19.

Schartiger says, “With a singer’s mask, basically it flares out like a giant duck bill. And it lets us get more air while we sing. But it also is big, bulky and hot. And so, it’s a lot easier to sing with. Because it means that you can actually breathe.”

The upcoming concert’s theme is “springing hope.”

It starts with a performance interpreting what the year 2020 felt like, and will end with an optimistic feel.

“I’m just really, really excited. And I’m super proud of this group for being able to put it all together. Especially with all the changes. And it’s just an amazing thing to be a part of history of this group. And just life in general. And I’m so proud of us,” says junior, Juliette Keefer.

