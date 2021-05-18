Advertisement

Recent Academic Achiever Glenn Wilson Scholarship award winner

Generic AP image of diploma and graduation cap(AP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - He’s been one of our “Academic Achievers”-and now, he’s this year’s recipient of a scholarship named for a WTAP legend.

In April, we introduced you to Sam Gottfried in our weekly series, and his involvement with Marietta High School’s online page, “Tiger T.V.”

Late last week, he was named this year’s winner of the “Glenn Wilson Scholarship”.

Sam graduates later this month, but he won’t be going far to go to college.

”Obviously, that’s going to go towards my schooling,” he told us Tuesday, “which really helps. It’s a big honor, because I’m going to media myself; it might be something I want to work towards for my future. I plan to be attending Ohio University for four years, and I will be going to the Scripps College of Communications to be studying media production.”

As we mentioned in the “Academic Achiever” series, Sam has been involved in a variety of other activities, including Boy Scouts and athletics.

Congratulations to this year’s “Glenn Wilson Scholarship” award winner...and best of luck at Ohio!

