Student Athlete signings- May 16-21

Area high school seniors announced their college plans.
By Jim Wharton
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Sunday:

Parkersburg Catholic senior Aaliyah Brunny signs here letter of intent accepting a basketball scholarship from Fairmont State University

Brunny was a 4 year starter for the Crusaderettes and helped the team to a pair of runner-up finishes in the W.Va. girls high school basketball tournament.

She’s accomplished track and field as well and had to choose between the two sports. And basketball at Fairmont State University won out.

Monday

Parkersburg South seniors Devin Easton and Gavin Quiocho were championship winning wrestling teammates at Parkersburg South and they hope to have the same experience at Glenville State College

Monday afternoon the pair held signing ceremonies accepting scholarship offers to the NCAA Division II member of the Mountain East Conference

Quiocho won 4 individual state championships for the Patriots in a standout career.

Easton was a solid wrestler for the Patriots in the lower weight classes.

Both wrestlers played their part in helping Parkersburg South win a seventh consecutive Class AAA state championship this past season.

