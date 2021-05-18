Advertisement

W. Va. traveling wall canceled, food drive for DAV Food pantry instead

W. Va. traveling wall canceled, food drive for DAV Food pantry instead(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Because of the West Virginia traveling wall being canceled for Memorial Day weekend, there will be a new direction for the upcoming holiday weekend.

Because of the change in plans, veterans will be having a food drive for the DAV chapter 32 food pantry.

The drive will be taking place at Sunset funeral home from Saturday to Monday.

Officials a part of this event say that they’re disappointed they could not get the wall.

However, they are still wanting to do something for the veterans.

Especially with how low food is at the DAV facility.

“Well, it’s very important. We have a lot of homeless veterans here as well. And so it’s important that we supply as much food to the veterans and their families. People don’t realize how tough things can be. And veterans come back, especially from Vietnam, they’re really struggling. And so, we’re here to help in any way we can,” says Sunset funeral home director, Dwight Ullman.

The food drive will begin from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and from nine to three on Monday.

There will also be a balloon-letting ceremony at 10 in the morning on the first day of the food drive.

They will be accepting non-perishable food only.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

