Advertisement

Fearing Township Volunteer Fire Department’s ice cream social back on

generic photos
generic photos
By Sarah Cooke
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FEARING TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fearing Township Volunteer Fire Department was one of a number of fire departments that had to cancel events and activities in 2020. But this year, its annual ice cream social, which could not take place last year, is back on.

The event will take place on June 12 at 4 P.M.

In addition to ice cream, it will include a baked steak dinner, bingo, games, a country store, and more.

Additional information about the event can be found on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members of once missing Athens County teen indicted
Allan, Hunt, and Waybright
Suspected fentanyl, other drugs recovered during traffic stop
Crime scene
UPDATE: Nelsonville teen admits to reckless homicide in death of 11-year-old
While mask protocols may look different, that doesn't mean other Covid policies are changing.
Local business owners adjust with updated mask policy
Northrup hopes the mural brings a smile to people's faces.
Meet the designer behind downtown Marietta’s latest mural

Latest News

Parent is tased at football game over mask non-compliance in Logan, Ohio.
Update: Motion filed to dismiss case of woman arrested at middle school football game
W.Va. GOP chairman: party organizing for 2022...and beyond
Alex Johnson, 31, was arrested on multiple possession charges.
Parkersburg man arrested after attempting to eat suspected drugs
WTAP News @ 10 - Academic Achiever this year's Glen Wilson Scholarship winner
WTAP News @ 10 - Academic Achiever this year's Glen Wilson Scholarship winner