Fearing Township Volunteer Fire Department’s ice cream social back on

FEARING TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fearing Township Volunteer Fire Department was one of a number of fire departments that had to cancel events and activities in 2020. But this year, its annual ice cream social, which could not take place last year, is back on.

The event will take place on June 12 at 4 P.M.

In addition to ice cream, it will include a baked steak dinner, bingo, games, a country store, and more.

Additional information about the event can be found on its Facebook page.

