Fire damages a home in Wood County

By Hannah Stutler
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A family is cleaning up after a fire damaged a home in Wood County on Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to a home on Hayes Street around 7 Wednesday morning.

The people who live in the home were able to get out safely, and no injuries were reported.

A few family pets perished as a result of the fire.

Firefighters were called out to the home again around 11:30 a.m. when the fire rekindled.

The Deerwalk Volunteer Fire Department, Mineral Wells Volunteer Fire Department, and the Eastwood Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

