Marietta restaurant owner raising money for civilians in Israel

The Israeli–Palestinian conflict is an ongoing violent struggle that may be difficult for people in the U.S. to fully understand and relate with. But, for one Marietta Israeli business owner, it is something that is constantly on his mind.

“They wake up at three in the morning to hear three hundred rockets are being shot at them and there is nothing they can do,” said Ari Gold, owner of the Israeli, Mediterranean restaurant TLV in Marietta.

“They try to run to the shelters if they have any-all their buildings don’t have any shelters and missiles and rockets land wherever they want to land it’s just like that.”

He was explaining the situation his family and many other civilians in Tel Aviv, Israel are living through right now. He says many people in Israel are familiar with having to seek safety in underground shelters for hours on end.

“Missiles and rockets are routine in Israel. It’s something I remember when I was a child in 1992 when Sudam Hussain shot scads all night long and I had to stay in the shelters. I guess sadly, we are used to it.”

Gold is also used to finding ways to help people rebuild their lives after experiencing this attacks-and this time he is offering a way for people in the MOV to help him do that.

“I will give them every single penny that I will be making in the restaurant this month, probably, it might be for next month also depending on how bad it is over there. But, I will give my profits fully to them and they will be able to distribute it to the organizations.”

Gold, who is a dual citizen of the U.S. and Israel, further explained the money will be sent to his mother in Tel Aviv who works closely with nonprofits that give out loans to help people rebuild their homes, businesses, or simply have food for their families. Gold says this money will help people of various religious and political backgrounds and is purely humanitarian aid.

In addition to coming to the restaurant and contributing to the funds that will be sent to Israel, Gold says he encourages people to think about the freedoms we have as U.S. citizens.

“People need to appreciate how lucky we are to live here in America and feel the safety we have in our own properties. It’s not something taken out of grant. Most people in the world, it doesn’t matter if it’s Israel, Middle East, Africa-they don’t have that. The American dream is alive and kicking.”

