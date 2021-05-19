Meet the designer behind downtown Marietta’s latest mural

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - If you’ve walked through downtown Marietta the past day or two, you might have noticed a new mural. WTAP got a chance to talk to the designer behind the art.

Alix Northrup has been a graphic designer in the area for over 15 years. She’s also a member of the public art committee, which she collaborated with to decide on the messaging of the piece.

Northrup said the dandelions stand for perseverance, since they can grow anywhere. The saying “good things grow here” represents how people in the community lift each other up.

She hopes the piece puts a smile on people’s faces.

Northrup said, “I just hope it kind of brightens everyone’s day, especially people that work down there - you know they see the same buildings. You know you’re so surrounded in the downtown by concrete buildings and it’s kind of fun to just see art or a splash of color.”

To get to her level of skill, Northrup has had a lifetime of training, which at one point was just playing.

“Since I was a kid, I’ve been doing some kind of craft or art - and you know, it’s funny because my dad’s a fine art photographer,” she said.

And she’s been going ever since. In fact, Northrup’s been on quite a roll recently. This week another mural of her’s was finalized in Belpre.

