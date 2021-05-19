Obituary: Carolyn Collins

Carolyn Collins, 84, Grantsville, WV, passed away on May 12, 2021, at Minnie Hamilton Health System Long Term Care unit.

She was born October 12, 1936, in Grantsville, WV, a daughter of the late Herbert and Erless Gherke Hayhurst.

Carolyn was a graduate of the St. Joseph’s School of Nursing class of 1957. She worked for many years as a nurse while raising her young family. She retired from nursing to travel to Germany several times as a mother and military wife supporting her husband, Jerry. She eventually returned to Grantsville where she served as a volunteer for Friends of Minnie Hamilton auxiliary group.

She is survived by her sons, Herbert Gerald Collins of Jacksonville, FL; granddaughter Natalie Collins; son Phillip Gregory (Donna) Collins of Canton, GA; grandchildren Matthew Collins, Jessica (Ethan) Bailey, Nathan Collins, Joshua Collins, Adam Collins, Emily Collins; and son Jeffrey Stuart Collins of Santa Maria, CA; two brothers, Herbert Gail (Raenetta) Hayhurst of Bartlett, Ohio, and Carlos Kyle (Judy) Hayhurst of Washington, W.Va.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 45 years Ambros Gerald “Jerry” Collins; brother Ernie (Samera) Hayhurst; sister Junell (Paul) Vannoy.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 2:00 pm, at the Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, with Rev. Ron Chesser officiating. Visitation will be open from 12-2pm at the funeral home prior to the service. Graveside service and interment will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.