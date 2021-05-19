Obituary: Carolyn Lee Phipps

Carolyn Lee Phipps, 84, of New Matamoras, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 14th 2021, at her daughter’s home in Geneva, Ohio, surrounded by loved ones.

She was born December 30, 1936, in Beavertown, Ohio, to Ralph B. and H. Marie Holdren. Carolyn graduated from Matamoras High School in 1954. She was first chair clarinet and continued to enjoy marching bands and parades throughout her life. She loved her hometown of New Matamoras as she lived there nearly all of her days. She was a member of the local historical society and enjoyed learning the history of the area. She was also a member of the Matamoras Church of Christ.

Carolyn had a passion for birds. She studied them and kept a Purple Martin house for many years. She also delighted in a vast collection of bird figurines among her antiques and glassware. She frequented garage sales and auctions. Her flower beds were always bountiful and beautiful. She enjoyed nurturing them.

She is survived by her three children: Brent (Rob) Phipps of Marietta, Ohio; Melanie (Lisa) Phipps of Geneva, Ohio; and Matthew Phipps of Freeport, Ohio. She left two sisters: Judy Beaver Waldrop (Clyde) of Henderson, Tennessee and Ruth Tharp of Tyler, Texas, as well as her lifelong friend Mary Ann (Arthur) Hall of New Matamoras, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her three brothers Charles (Bud) Holdren, William Holdren and Ed Holdren as well as her former husband, Jerry Phipps.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank the band of earthly angels that made it possible for her to live independently until just last year. First and foremost, thank you, Carol Smith, her caregiver. Also thank you to: Troy Winland, Dave Westbrook, Leslie Foutty Cisler, Roger Earley, Wynn Hott, Kimberly Langsdorf Bayes, Frank and Bridget McCreery, Angie Dunn, Dr. Michael Brockett and his nurse Angie, the Matamoras Emergency squad and the Matamoras Fire Department. The family also wants to acknowledge Bella Care Hospice for their involvement in her care the last six months.

There will be no visitation or funeral at Carolyn’s request. The memorial graveside service will take place at Matamoras Cemetery at 11 am on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Pastor David Beaver of Parr Hill Community Church of Beavertown will officiate. All are welcome.

If you are inclined to honor Carolyn, please practice random acts of kindness, plant some flowers or educate yourself about the diseases of dementia. Think of her when you see a Cardinal.

McClure- Schafer- Lankford Funeral Home in Marietta, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements and messages of sympathy may be e-mailed at: condolences@Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.