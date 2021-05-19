Obituary: Christine Lynn Lemal

Christine Lynn Lemal, 63, of Beverly, OH passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Riverside Landings Nursing and Rehab, McConnelsville, OH.

She was born, February 19, 1958 in Martins Ferry, OH, and was the daughter of Clarence and Mary Bernadine Knollinger.

Christine was an LPN who worked at several nursing homes and in home care services in the Marietta, OH area, as well as at Marietta Memorial Hospital for many years, prior to her illness. Her hobbies included sewing and crocheting, and she would attribute her devout faith in God toward overcoming may obstacles in her lifetime.

Christine is survived by two daughters, Sarah Misel (Jeromy) of Veto, OH and Leah Schaad (Ryan) of Marietta, OH, as well as 5 grandchildren; Julia Haller (Erich) of Mount Vernon, OH, Grace Misel of Marietta, OH, Aidan Harris and Levi Schaad, also of Marietta, and Breanna Schaad of North Carolina; three nephews, Lowell Knollinger (Milinda) and David Knollinger (Elena) of Florida, and Jason Knollinger of Iowa; sister-in-law, Jean Knollinger of Florida, and several great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her older brother, Larry Ross Knollinger.

A private service will take place in Beverly Cemetery, in the near future.

The family would like to thank the many individuals, family, and services who helped care for her during her illness.

Memorial contributions may be made to Marietta Memorial/Strecker Cancer Center Breast Fund.

