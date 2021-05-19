Obituary: Colten Roy-Thomas Tranter

Colten Roy-Thomas Tranter, 5, of Parkersburg passed away on May 11, 2021.

He was born September 11, 2015, in Parkersburg the son of Roy Thomas Tranter and Jennie Luke. In addition to his parents, Colten is survived by 2 aunts and 2 uncles: Renee Luke, Jason Luke, Toby Luke and Terri Luke.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday (May 18) from 12:00 until 2:00 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeal Home followed by a graveside service in East Lawn Memorial Park. Messages of sympathy may be e-mailed at: condolences@Lankforffh.com.

