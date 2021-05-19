Advertisement

Obituary: Colten Roy-Thomas Tranter

Obituary: Colten Roy-Thomas Tranter
Obituary: Colten Roy-Thomas Tranter(WTAP)
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Colten Roy-Thomas Tranter, 5, of  Parkersburg passed away on May 11, 2021.

He was born September 11, 2015, in Parkersburg the son of Roy Thomas Tranter and Jennie Luke.  In addition to his parents, Colten is survived by 2 aunts and 2 uncles:  Renee Luke, Jason Luke, Toby Luke and Terri Luke.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday (May 18) from 12:00 until 2:00 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeal Home followed by a graveside service in East Lawn Memorial Park.  Messages of sympathy may be e-mailed at:  condolences@Lankforffh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members of once missing Athens County teen indicted
Allan, Hunt, and Waybright
Suspected fentanyl, other drugs recovered during traffic stop
Crime scene
UPDATE: Nelsonville teen admits to reckless homicide in death of 11-year-old
While mask protocols may look different, that doesn't mean other Covid policies are changing.
Local business owners adjust with updated mask policy
Ohio Vax-A-Million
Ohio’s Vax-A-Million details announced

Latest News

William Boyd
Obituary: William Ronald Boyd
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Carolyn Collins
Michael Shaffer
Obituary: Michael D. Shaffer
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Sylvia Lee Zinn
Carolyn Phipps
Obituary: Carolyn Lee Phipps