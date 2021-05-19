Obituary: Dale Lee Kerns

Dale Lee Kerns, 62 of Mineral Wells, WV, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021, peacefully at his home with his wife, children, and grandchildren at his side. His final days were spent surrounded by his family and friends.

He was born on September 4, 1958, in Sandyville WV, the son of Dale Kerns and the late Carma Leada (Stalnaker) Kerns.

He graduated from Parkersburg South High School with the class of 1977. He was employed at Corning/Schott Glass from 1979-2003 and Summit Environmental from 2007-2020. He loved to camp, hunt, and fish. He was an avid NASCAR fan and loved to watch the Pittsburgh Steeler’s play. Dale was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather to his family. Spending time with his wife and grandchildren was one of his favorite past times.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Kimberly Kerns; his children, Brian (Melissa) Lamb, Heather Kerns, Shawn Kerns, Ashley (Frank) Ballone, and Kati (Brady) Guidry; fifteen grandchildren, Hunter, Cameron, Samantha, Deven, Cohen, Brandan, Bryleigh, Emma, Graycie, Chloe, Brailynn, Kynnlei, Grayson, Cruz, and Kaydence; two sisters, Debbie (Dale) Whitacre, Terry Middleton; brother, Ronald (Tammy) Kerns; step-mother, Marilyn Kerns; many nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Darlene Kerns and Tammy Kerns; brother-in-law James (Bunk) Middleton, and his granddaughter Bree.

Visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday May 22, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow the visitation on Saturday May 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Mark Houser officiating. A graveside cremation service will be held at a later date. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Kerns family.

