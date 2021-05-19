Advertisement

Obituary: Dorothy Geraldine Gorrell

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Dorothy Geraldine Gorrell, 85, of Ashland, Ohio, formerly of Rockport, passed away May 18, 2021 at her residence.

She was born on August 30, 1935 in Rockport, WV, the daughter of the late Rev. Garfield W. and Lulu G. Perkins Prine.

Dorothy was a wonderful example of a loving Christian wife and mother.  One of her greatest joys was being a mother and grandmother, and she was by her husband’s side supporting him in every endeavor.  She enjoyed animals in later years, raising alpacas and engaging in bird watching.  Also, you could often find her working creatively with her hands in such things as sewing, quilting, spinning and crocheting.

Dorothy is survived by two sons Mark Gorrell (Xiaoyan), Clark Gorrell (Pamela) all of Ravenswood, daughter Kathy Harlan (Ken) of Ashland, OH, five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, three sisters Ruth Snyder, Grace Smith, Patricia Pugh and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-three years Max Gorrell, sister Juanita Garrett, brother Charles Prine and an infant brother.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Saturday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg the with Grant Luton officiating.

Burial will follow at Limestone Cemetery.

The family will greet family and friends for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

