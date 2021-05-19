Obituary: Jean Ellen (Cozad) Blosser

Jean Ellen (Cozad) Blosser, 83, of Parkersburg passed away May 14, 2021 at her residence.

She was born in Parkersburg March 3, 1938 a daughter of the late Howard John Cozad and Leona Elizabeth (Province) Cozad.

Jean is survived by brother, Richard Cozad of Parkersburg, sister, Harriet Blosser of Mineral Wells, great niece, Jayden Blosser, niece, Jennifer Blosser, nephew, Sam Cozad (Kim), nephew, Kevin Blosser, several other extended family members, and her beloved dog, Snowball-Fluffy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband Howard Blosser, sister, Anna Anderson, 4 brothers, Wilber (Bus), Ernest, Kenneth, and Ralph Blosser.

Service will be Saturday 3:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Evangelist Mark Tonkery officiating. Interment will follow at Merrills Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

