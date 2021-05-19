Obituary: Jimmie M. Mowery

Jimmie M. Mowery , 72, of Vincent passed away May 14, 2021 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on May 16, 1948 in Gilmer County, WV and was the son of the late Isaac Andrews Mowery and Hallie Mowery-Curry.

Funeral services will be Saturday, May 22, 2021, 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 21, 2021, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the funeral home.

