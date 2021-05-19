Advertisement

Obituary: Mark Lyle Ferguson

May. 19, 2021
Mark Lyle Ferguson, 65, of Little Hocking, Ohio died at home on May 16, 2021. Mark was born February 16, 1956 in Sandusky, Ohio to Richard George and Vera Ferguson Ruger. On October 31, 2001, he married his loving wife, Kathy Anderson Ferguson.Mark is survived by his wife. His sisters, Kathy Sanders, Jeanne Tabish, and Sharon Beardsley. Children, Mark Ferguson (Tiffany), Mitch Ferguson (Amber), Michele Turner (Vince), Andrew Offenberger. Grandchildren, Kyla, Kara Ferguson, Gabe, Ben Turner, Mason Offenberger, Katelyn, Reece Ferguson. Brother in laws Kris Anderson (Misty), Kevin Anderson (late Kathy Anderson), sister in law Marlene Hysell. Mark is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.Mark is preceded in death by his Father Richard Ferguson and Mother Vera Ruger. Brothers David Reynolds and Richard Ferguson II and infant sister Marlene Sue.In honoring Mark’s wishes, there will be a memorial service at a later date.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

