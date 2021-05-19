Obituary: Michael D. Shaffer

Michael D. Shaffer, 59 of Davisville, WV. passed away May 14, 2021 at his residence.

He was born in Calhoun Co. the son of the late Archie and Elizabeth Jane Plant Shaffer.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and had worked as a Truck Driver for DeBarr Trucking for many years. He enjoyed fishing, horse riding and above all spending time with his grandchildren. He was a Christian and had been baptized on his last birthday.

He is survived by his daughter, Jamie Leigh Freeland (Chad) of Williamstown; His grandchildren whom he adored, Samantha Robey, Logan and Savannah Freeland and Slaton Davis. His sisters, Shelly Shaffer (Bernie) of Parkersburg, Lora Shaffer (Jeff) of Mineral Wells and his brother Mitch Shaffer of Leachtown.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Russell Davis.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 1:00pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Reverend Sue Jones and Reverend Alicia Rapking officiating. Burial will be in the Sunset Memory Gardens with full military graveside rites by Parkersburg American Legion Post #15. Visitation will be from 11:00am until service time on Tuesday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

