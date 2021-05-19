Obituary: Sylvia Lee Zinn

Sylvia Lee Zinn, 88, of Pullman, WV departed this life Saturday, May, 15, 2021 at Stonerise Healthcare in Parkersburg, WV.

Sylvia was born December 27, 1932 in Petroleum, WV, a daughter of the late James and Grace (Boston) Geer.

Sylvia worked in the Deli at the Pennsboro IGA and as a substitute cook for Ritchie County Schools. She enjoyed making quilting, needle point embroidery, cooking, cross words puzzles, and tending to her garden.

Sylvia is survived by her children, Ronald McKinney of Richmond, VA, Fred McKinney (Sharon) of Pullman, WV, Linda McKinney of Maysel, WV, Cinda Adkins of Ashland, KY, and Sherri McKinney; stepchildren, Delores De Pew of Monroe, OH, Donna Link of Boiling Springs, NC, and Cathy Pretty of Wellington, NC; 12 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and sister, Ruth Vanfossen (John) of Petroleum, WV.

In addition to her parents, Sylvia is preceded in death by her husband Virgil D. Zinn; sons, Darrell Zinn and Jerry Geer; stepdaughter, Brenda Painter; brothers, Olin Geer, Sr., Frank Geer, and Calvin Geer; and sisters, Anna Wilson and Opal Hoffman.

Funeral services will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV. Burial will follow in the Ellenboro Masonic Cemetery in Ellenboro, WV. Visitation will take place 11am-1pm, Tuesday before the service.

Sylvia’s family wishes to express their gratitude to the Stonerise Healthcare and Augusta Cottage employees and a special thanks to granddaughter, Christina Trippet for always helping in any way she could.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.