Advertisement

Obituary: Sylvia Lee Zinn

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sylvia Lee Zinn, 88, of Pullman, WV departed this life Saturday, May, 15, 2021 at Stonerise Healthcare in Parkersburg, WV.

Sylvia was born December 27, 1932 in Petroleum, WV, a daughter of the late James and Grace (Boston) Geer.

Sylvia worked in the Deli at the Pennsboro IGA and as a substitute cook for Ritchie County Schools. She enjoyed making quilting, needle point embroidery, cooking, cross words puzzles, and tending to her garden.

Sylvia is survived by her children, Ronald McKinney of Richmond, VA, Fred McKinney (Sharon) of Pullman, WV, Linda McKinney of Maysel, WV, Cinda Adkins of Ashland, KY, and Sherri McKinney; stepchildren, Delores De Pew of Monroe, OH, Donna Link of Boiling Springs, NC, and Cathy Pretty of Wellington, NC; 12 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and sister, Ruth Vanfossen (John) of Petroleum, WV.

In addition to her parents, Sylvia is preceded in death by her husband Virgil D. Zinn; sons, Darrell Zinn and Jerry Geer; stepdaughter, Brenda Painter; brothers, Olin Geer, Sr., Frank Geer, and Calvin Geer; and sisters, Anna Wilson and Opal Hoffman.

Funeral services will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV. Burial will follow in the Ellenboro Masonic Cemetery in Ellenboro, WV. Visitation will take place 11am-1pm, Tuesday before the service.

Sylvia’s family wishes to express their gratitude to the Stonerise Healthcare and Augusta Cottage employees and a special thanks to granddaughter, Christina Trippet for always helping in any way she could.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members of once missing Athens County teen indicted
Allan, Hunt, and Waybright
Suspected fentanyl, other drugs recovered during traffic stop
Crime scene
UPDATE: Nelsonville teen admits to reckless homicide in death of 11-year-old
While mask protocols may look different, that doesn't mean other Covid policies are changing.
Local business owners adjust with updated mask policy
Ohio Vax-A-Million
Ohio’s Vax-A-Million details announced

Latest News

William Boyd
Obituary: William Ronald Boyd
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Carolyn Collins
Michael Shaffer
Obituary: Michael D. Shaffer
Carolyn Phipps
Obituary: Carolyn Lee Phipps