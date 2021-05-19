Obituary: Virginia Ann “Ginny” Frazer

Virginia Ann “Ginny” Frazer, 86, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away May 17, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg.

She was born on October 1, 1934 in South Bend, IN the daughter of the late Fred and Mildred Steis Coffield.

“Ginny” is survived by her son Chris Frazer (Lorna), daughter Vicky Mondin (Steve), granddaughter Katie, best friend Kim McFee and beloved dog Peaches.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother Fred Coffield and sister Janice Coffield.

