Obituary: William Ronald Boyd

William Ronald Boyd, 83, of Vienna, WV, went on to be with the Lord after a long fought battle with cancer on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at the Camden-Clark Medical Center.

He was born on November 1, 1937, in Martins Ferry, OH, to parents John Thompson Boyd, Sr. and Emma Boyd.

Bill enjoyed golfing, fishing, traveling and long walks at the Belpre Civitan Park. He was a longtime stockbroker at wealth management companies like the Ohio Company, Legg Mason and Merill Lynch. Bill won numerous awards during his career, including a recognition in the Ohio Company’s Hall of Fame in 1995.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Boyd; children, Patty (Iwalani) Adams of Vienna, WV, Michael and Libbie Mayhew of Huntersville, NC and Mark Mayhew of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Joshua and Cassandra Adams, Jessica Mayhew, Lauren Mayhew, Kristen Mayhew; nieces and nephews, Debra Henderson, Diane Pieringer, Brenda Boyd, John (JT) Boyd, Mary Anne Boyd, Robert Boyd, Henry Ringel, Richard Ringel, Steve Ringel, Kathleen Zinnecker Nelson, Thomas Ringel, and Bonnie Yoho.

In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his siblings, Robert Bruce Boyd, Dorothy Boyd Ringel, John Thompson Boyd Jr. and nephews, David Ringel and Robby Boyd.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna with Father John Gallagher officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation will be held at 11:00 am till time of services Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital on Bill’s behalf.

