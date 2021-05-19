Advertisement

Obituary: William Ronald Boyd

William Boyd
William Boyd(WTAP)
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

William Ronald Boyd, 83, of Vienna, WV, went on to be with the Lord after a long fought battle with cancer on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at the Camden-Clark Medical Center.

He was born on November 1, 1937, in Martins Ferry, OH, to parents John Thompson Boyd, Sr. and Emma Boyd.

Bill enjoyed golfing, fishing, traveling and long walks at the Belpre Civitan Park. He was a longtime stockbroker at wealth management companies like the Ohio Company, Legg Mason and Merill Lynch. Bill won numerous awards during his career, including a recognition in the Ohio Company’s Hall of Fame in 1995.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Boyd; children, Patty (Iwalani) Adams of Vienna, WV, Michael and Libbie Mayhew of Huntersville, NC and Mark Mayhew of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Joshua and Cassandra Adams, Jessica Mayhew, Lauren Mayhew, Kristen Mayhew; nieces and nephews, Debra Henderson, Diane Pieringer, Brenda Boyd, John (JT) Boyd, Mary Anne Boyd, Robert Boyd, Henry Ringel, Richard Ringel, Steve Ringel, Kathleen Zinnecker Nelson, Thomas Ringel, and Bonnie Yoho.

In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his siblings, Robert Bruce Boyd, Dorothy Boyd Ringel, John Thompson Boyd Jr. and nephews, David Ringel and Robby Boyd.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna with Father John Gallagher officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation will be held at 11:00 am till time of services Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital on Bill’s behalf.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members of once missing Athens County teen indicted
Allan, Hunt, and Waybright
Suspected fentanyl, other drugs recovered during traffic stop
Crime scene
UPDATE: Nelsonville teen admits to reckless homicide in death of 11-year-old
While mask protocols may look different, that doesn't mean other Covid policies are changing.
Local business owners adjust with updated mask policy
Ohio Vax-A-Million
Ohio’s Vax-A-Million details announced

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Carolyn Collins
Michael Shaffer
Obituary: Michael D. Shaffer
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Sylvia Lee Zinn
Carolyn Phipps
Obituary: Carolyn Lee Phipps