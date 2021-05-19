Advertisement

Ohio State’s Derek Keiser makes junior national shooting team

Derek Keiser has been shooting air rifles since he was 13.
By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Derek Keiser of Ohio State has qualified to become a member of the junior national shooting team also known as the USA Shooting National Futures Team.

Keiser has been shooting air rifles since he was a kid. Little did he know that he’d end up beating an Olympic competitor and nab a spot on the junior national team. That’s what happened at the National Junior Olympic Shooting Championships - where national team members are selected.

Keiser remembered, “..., so it ended up being just me and Will Shaner from Kentucky who is going to go to the Olympics this summer in Tokyo.”

It was a tight last two rounds.

His opponent shot a perfect shot in the first, leading the crowd to believe the competition was over. However, it was Keiser’s last high-scoring shot that got him the points for gold.

Keiser said, “Yeah honestly I couldn’t believe that it happened. It took a day and a half for it to really settle in that that was real and, you know, I did that.”

As you might have gathered already, Keiser’s no newbie to this sport. It all started at a national NRA convention at age 13.

Keiser said, “They had an air rifle range there and so I wanted to shoot just for fun and I think my parents saw a lot of natural talent.”

The rest is history.

Keiser said he is naturally competitive and analytical, which fits the sport.

“The target’s so small. The finest of margins can decide, you know, who wins and who loses and, when it comes down to that, you have to be extremely detailed and analytical about how you approach this sport...,”

While Keiser may be a natural, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t put in the work.

Typically he trains for about two to three hours each day.

