Parkersburg man arrested after attempting to eat suspected drugs

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man from Parkersburg is behind bars after reportedly being caught in the middle of a drug deal.

According to a news release, Alex Johnson, 31, was seen by agents from the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force performing a suspected drug deal in the South Parkersburg Walmart parking lot just before 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday.

After officers made contact with Johnson, he attempted to eat the suspected drugs. The news release says that, in the process, Johnson exposed himself, a three year old child, and arresting officers to the suspected drugs.

EMS checked and cleared the child, the officers, and Johnson on scene.

Task force agents found 7 grams of suspected heroin, 6 grams of suspected fentanyl, a pellet gun that was made to look like a Glock handgun, a large amount of cash, and digital scales.

Johnson has been charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and fentanyl.

His bond was set at $25,000 cash. He remains in the North Central Regional Jail.

