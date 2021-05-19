Advertisement

Parkersburg man arrested after attempting to eat suspected drugs

Officer, child also exposed.
Alex Johnson, 31, was arrested on multiple possession charges.
Alex Johnson, 31, was arrested on multiple possession charges.
By Brittany Morgan
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man from Parkersburg is behind bars after reportedly being caught in the middle of a drug deal.

According to a news release, Alex Johnson, 31, was seen by agents from the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force performing a suspected drug deal in the South Parkersburg Walmart parking lot just before 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday.

After officers made contact with Johnson, he attempted to eat the suspected drugs.  The news release says that, in the process, Johnson exposed himself, a three year old child, and arresting officers to the suspected drugs.

EMS checked and cleared the child, the officers, and Johnson on scene.

Task force agents found 7 grams of suspected heroin, 6 grams of suspected fentanyl, a pellet gun that was made to look like a Glock handgun, a large amount of cash, and digital scales.

Johnson has been charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and fentanyl.

His bond was set at $25,000 cash.  He remains in the North Central Regional Jail.

