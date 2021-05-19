Advertisement

Peloton releases software fix for recalled treadmills

Peloton is rolling out a software fix for its recalled treadmills.
Peloton is rolling out a software fix for its recalled treadmills.(Source: Peloton via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Peloton is rolling out a software update to its treadmills that forces users to lock them when not in use.

The automatic update comes after the company recalled 125,000 treadmills earlier this month following a child’s death and 70 other reported injuries tied to the machines.

The new software includes a feature called “Tread Lock,” which requires users to enter a four-digit code before the treadmill can be used and locks the equipment after 45 seconds of inactivity outside of a class.

Owners are also allowed to return the treadmills for refunds if they like.

Those refunds are expected to cost the company $50 million, in addition to the $165 million Peloton has lost by temporarily halting new sales of the treadmills.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members of once missing Athens County teen indicted
Allan, Hunt, and Waybright
Suspected fentanyl, other drugs recovered during traffic stop
Crime scene
UPDATE: Nelsonville teen admits to reckless homicide in death of 11-year-old
While mask protocols may look different, that doesn't mean other Covid policies are changing.
Local business owners adjust with updated mask policy
Ohio Vax-A-Million
Ohio’s Vax-A-Million details announced

Latest News

Police pull over a man for sleeping behind the wheel of a Tesla that was in autopilot mode.
Bodycam: Tesla driver was asleep while car was going 82 mph, deputy says
An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in the Gaza Strip, at the Israeli-Gaza border,...
Israeli airstrikes kill 6, level large family home in Gaza
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez speaks during a live radio address with first lady Jill...
Navajo Nation surpasses Cherokee to become largest US tribe
Brittany Morgan and George Cosenza
Lawyer George Cosenza, 5/19/21