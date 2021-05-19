Student Athlete of the Week: Levi Rice

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Levi Rice is a senior who plays football, and basketball, and also runs track for the Parkersburg South Patriots.

Levi has a cumulative 3.7 GPA, and he says sports has taught him some valuable lessons to be able to perform well in the classroom.

This fall, Levi is staying in the Mountain State, and heading to the University of Charleston on a track scholarship.

