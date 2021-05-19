Advertisement

W.Va. GOP chairman: party organizing for 2022...and beyond

(KCRG)
By Todd Baucher
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The recently-named chairman of the West Virginia Republican Executive Committee was in Wood County Tuesday night.

Mark Harris says the party’s goal is organizing for the 2022 elections...where members of Congress and much of the West Virginia Legislature will be elected.

He adds next year’s elections will be a building block for the party, as the nation heads to the presidental election year, 2024.

”Everything we’re doing surrounds voting, getting the right candidates,” Harris told us, “and also training people about the Republican platform, the Republican party, what we do and how we’re here for America.”

Harris met with party members at a “meet and greet” event at Conley Fabrication’s plant just outside Mineral Wells.

He was selected party chairman in March, replacing Melody Potter, who stepped down in January.

