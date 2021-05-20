50th Annual Sour Mash golf tournament to be partnered with United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Sour Mash golf tournament is returning.

And its coming back with a new partner.

The historic Mid-Ohio Valley golf tournament will be presented by the United Way Alliance of the MOV.

Tournament officials chose to go with a new partnership for the tourney’s bicentennial.

And with that, they chose the non-profit.

Which officials from the United Way Alliance say makes sense given the history of the organization and the Rotary Club.

“We are the birthchild of that Rotary Club. So, we just celebrated as a Rotary Club one hundred years, just a couple of years ago. And when that group was formed, a hundred years ago, very early in their existence they decided to form something called the ‘Community Chest.’ And, it was just the concept of, ‘how do we come together as a group of business leaders and state cores, and strengthen the Parkersburg and Mid-Ohio Valley area?’ And that community chest is actually the forerunner of our United Way. So, that is the original organization that has evolved over time into our United Way,” says United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley executive director, Stacy DeCicco.

Grant applications for the tournament will be due on June 5th.

And LPGA pro, Brittany Lincicome will be there to for an exhibition.

For all other information on this tournament, you can find that by clicking this link for all inquiries.

