Advertisement

DeWine reassigns chief of staff, shuffles leadership team

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine
By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has shuffled his senior leadership team, moving a chief-of-staff who was pivotal in the appointment of a former top utility regulator now under federal scrutiny into a new advisory role.

The governor’s office says that as counselor to the governor, Laurel Dawson will continue to advise DeWine while pushing administrative initiatives statewide in collaboration with local organizations, businesses and government offices.

Policy director Michael Hall becomes the new chief of staff.

Dawson helped screen Sam Randazzo, who DeWine appointed as chair of Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. Randazzo later resigned under a cloud.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deborah Bellar
UPDATE: Robert Bellar in Custody
Alex Johnson, 31, was arrested on multiple possession charges.
Parkersburg man arrested after attempting to eat suspected drugs
Police lights
Missing 11-year-old found safe, Myrtle Beach police say
Fire damages home in Wood County.
Fire damages a home in Wood County
Parent is tased at football game over mask non-compliance in Logan, Ohio.
Update: Motion filed to dismiss case of woman arrested at middle school football game

Latest News

WTAP News @ 5 - Marietta College faces John Carroll in OAC baseball
WTAP News @ 5 - Marietta College faces John Carroll in OAC baseball
WTAP News @ 5 - 50th Annual Sour Mash Golf Tourney to be partnered with UWA MOV
WTAP News @ 5 - 50th Annual Sour Mash Golf Tourney to be partnered with UWA MOV
WTAP News @ 5 - Parkersburg pools to open with no capacity restrictions
WTAP News @ 5 - Parkersburg pools to open with no capacity restrictions
WTAP News @ 5 - WSCC officials testify for BSN opportunity at commuter colleges
WTAP News @ 5 - WSCC officials testify for BSN opportunity at commuter colleges