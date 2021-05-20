Advertisement

Man sentenced to more than seven years in prison for wire fraud

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Ohio has been sentenced to 87 months in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $700,000 in restitution for wire fraud.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Ricky V. McLaughlin, 63, of Belpre, Ohio, operated McLaughlin Motor Car Museum in Parkersburg, West Virginia. For more than four years McLaughlin stole money and defrauded seventeen customers of more than $1 million dollars.

Customers of McLaughlin purchased or sold collector cars and parts to him and the museum often to be sold on their behalf at later dates. During the scam, McLaughlin would sell the same cars and parts to multiple customers; other times he would refuse to provide titles, vehicles, or refuse to send the proceeds from the purchases to the cars original owner.

The Parkersburg Police Department was commended on their investigative work, which led to the arrest and conviction of McLaughlin.

