Marietta High School seniors reflect on challenging school year

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -Students across the country are finishing up a challenging school year amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Across the Mid-Ohio Vally, thousands of seniors will walk across the stage and receive their diplomas within the next few weeks.

Cecelia Minard and Mohamed Ismail were juniors at Marietta High School when the pandemic turned life upside down.

Schools were closed, and students weren’t sure when they would be back in the classroom.

“At first, I expected it to be like a three-week break,” Marietta High School senior Cecelia Minard said. “I think a lot of us expected it to only last for a short period of time. I was very surprised and sad to find out that school was canceled.”

“I was at tennis practice when I found out, and it was kind of weird,” Marietta High School senior Mohamed Ismail said. “I thought that the same thing. I thought it was going to be like three weeks, and then we’re back. I didn’t understand the magnitude of it yet. I was definitely sad to figure out that we were going to be at home for that long.”

Students also had to adapt to online learning. During this time, students had to find ways to overcome adversity. Ismail made sure to maintain his studies while Minard followed a schedule similar to in-person learning.

“I tried to keep a similar schedule like when I was at home to being in person at school,” Minard explained. “I’d wake up, have breakfast, start my 1st-period class. After that, I didn’t have another class for a while. But I’d keep working as if I was at school. That helped a lot to keep up my motivation.”

The Covid-19 pandemic didn’t just impact them academically but also socially. Both Ismail and Minard say it was hard not being able to spend time with their friends in person. During the pandemic, they had to find other ways to engage with their friends.

“I spent a lot of time on Zoom with my friends and stuff to make up for it,” Ismail said. “So, that was nice it was like a good way to connect other than meeting up when we couldn’t. It wasn’t as fun, but it was a good substitute.”

Both students and the rest of the Marietta High School class of 2021 will graduate later this month.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.