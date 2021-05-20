Marietta Main Street announces Christmas in July Parade

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta Main Street has announced it will host a Christmas in July Parade in downtown Marietta on Saturday, July 17 at 5 P.M. The event will be sponsored by Marietta College.

The floats will pass through downtown Marietta and Santa Claus will be joining in summer sunglasses and a Hawaiian shirt to wave to children as he travels through the parade route. Marietta Main Street is organizing the event because 2020′s holiday parade could not take place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s traditional Merry-etta Christmas Parade in November is expected to take place.

The parade will start at Third Street and Ohio Street, and proceed down Greene Street and Front Street to East Muskingum Park. At the end of the parade, there will be a Kid Zone with summer activities for children, including bubbles to play in courtesy of the to The Foam Garage, games, and more.

Marietta Main Street is partnering with the Greater Marietta Community Food Pantry for the event. A portion of all float fees will be donated to the Greater Marietta Community Food Pantry and the organization will have a table set up at the Armory during the parade to collect donations of food from floats and the community.

Additional information about the event can be found on Marietta Main Street’s website and on the Facebook event page.

