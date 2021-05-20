Mid Ohio Valley’s Got Talent : Cassie Heiss

BEVERLY, OH (WTAP) -This week’s MOV’s Got Talent student has not only accomplished a lot this school year but has already officially graduated.

Fort Frye senior Cassie Heiss is known for many things. Her excellent grades, mature nature, impressive dedication to her extracurriculars, and, her personal favorite- photography.

This picture here Heiss took while she was in Alaska-one of the many places she has been fortunate to visit with family.

“With how much my family travels, I got into photography and travel photography...I went to Alaska last year twice and I took a lot of pictures there and I think those are my proudest works.”

Heiss took that curiosity and passion for capturing beautiful landscapes and precious moments and took it a step further- by enrolling in the Washington County Career Center’s graphic design program.

“I would recommend it to anyone who is creative. Mr. Palmer is such a good teacher and he really pushes you to go outside of your comfort zones. I know everyone in my class grew so much because of his guidance.”

Heiss, who has already graduated from the career center and will officially graduate from fort fry soon, says she’s majoring in international affairs at the university of colorado and will join the ROTC program.

“I’ve always been interested in history and political science and I think international affairs is a very good combination of the two and one day I hope to work in diplomacy.”

But Heiss says she’s not giving up photography any time soon.

“I love photography so much I’ll probably do it as a second career.

Copyright 2021 wtap. All rights reserved.