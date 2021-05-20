MOV Players seeking volunteers to help organize costume collection

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Players are seeking volunteers to help organize their costume room on Saturday.

The theater received a donation of costumes from Warren High School and a large number of hats from the community, and therefore must reorganize to make room.

Board member Suzanne Walker said the volunteer opportunity will be a chance for participants to have fun revisiting past performances.

“If anybody is a Warren High School grad, they’ll have a chance to see perhaps some of the costumes that they work in past shows and help us get them folded into our collection,” Walker said. “One of the most fun things about going through the costumes is recognizing things from shows you’ve done before,” she added.

The costumes to be organized are from a range of previous Mid-Ohio Valley Players shows, including My Fair Lady, Forever Patsy Cline, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Night of the Living Dead, and many more. . There are western costumes, victorian pieces, 1950s outfits, among others.

The hat donations include pieces from approximately the 1920s through 1950s, and those will be labeled and categorized.

“It’s so interesting to see the different styles,” Walker said.

No special skills are required. Those who have knowledge of repairing clothing may be asked to help in that capacity, but those who would prefer to help sort and organize will be welcomed, as well.

Those interested in participating do not need to register ahead of time, volunteers are simply asked to arrive at the theater between 12 P.M. and 4 P.M. on Saturday, May 22.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.