Suspected methamphetamine recovered during Wood County traffic stop

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Nearly a pound of suspected methamphetamine was recovered Wednesday night during a traffic stop made by a Wood County Deputy and his K9 partner.

The stop was initiated after the deputy noticed a silver Nissan fail to stop at a stop sign coming off of Route 50 onto Route 47.

David Carder was behind the wheel of the Nissan and Mindy Carder was in the passenger seat, according to deputies.

Authorities said the two tried to get out of the car when it was stopped in the 1100 block of Staunton Turnpike, but the deputy who initiated the traffic stop ordered them to stay where they were.

That deputy later let his K9 partner sniff around the car, and the dog indicated positively on the passenger side.

Meanwhile, the deputy said, the Carders became fidgety and kept moving toward the center console of the vehicle.

That’s when he decided to detain both Carders.

Backup arrived shortly after and the deputies searched the vehicle, finding a gray backpack filled with suspected drugs and paraphernalia.

Inside, deputies found:

- a bag of suspected meth that weighed 408 grams, which is roughly 0.9 pounds

- another three smaller bags of suspected meth, weighing 8.66 grams, 7.71 grams, and 0.89 grams

- 12.26 grams of Marijuana

- A bag of pills later identified as amphetamine and dextroamphetamine

-Two glass smoking pipes

-$4,400 U.S. currency

-A bag of old, miscellaneous foreign currency

-A rubber container commonly used to hold illicit drugs

David and Mindy Carder were arrested for possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine.

They were both arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court Thursday morning where a cash bond of $45,000 was set.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office said they were taken back to the Wood County Holding Center pending bond.

