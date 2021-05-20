Obituary: Catherine R. Paugh

Catherine R. Paugh, 91, of Parkersburg, passed away May 19, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born August 24, 1929 at home in Cairo, WV the daughter of the late Rolen & Hazel Robinson.

Catherine was a member and regular attendee at Cairo Methodist Church and at age four she began participating in the programs. During high school she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. Catherine was an eight year member of the 4-H Cairo Climbers and held multiple offices. In 1947 adult leader, Velda Bets and Catherine purchased one hundred shrubs and evergreens to be planted around the high school from an Ellenboro nursery who planted the items for them. Catherine graduated from Cairo High School in 1947 and was salutatorian of her class. She was a member of Cairo High School Alumni serving as Vice-President and Editor of “The Pharoah” alumni newsletter for eighteen years. She was a member of the Cairo Order of the Eastern Star since 1948 (70+ years). She was Worthy Matron and Associate Matron 14 years and held several other offices. She was Grand Representative to Colorado in 1995-1997; Office of Grand Martha of the West Virginia Grand Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star 2006-2007 and member of the Order of the Shrine of Jerusalem. Catherine was formerly employed at Fletcher’s Drug Store and Ritchie County Board of Education. She was employed by Wood County Board of Education from 1983-1993 and was a lifetime member of West Virginia and Wood County Retired School Employees. She was a member of Air Force Sergeants Association, Air Force Sergeants Association Auxiliary, Friends of Blennerhassett and AARP. She lived a long, busy life.

She married in 1952 to Robert Paugh, a member of the US Air Force. Catherine and children, as an Air Force family, lived in several states in the United States of America and in Europe (France and Germany).

Catherine is survived by seven children Bob Paugh (Kathryn), Rick Paugh, Charlene Thomas (Mark), Rod Paugh, Russ Paugh (Teri), Randy Paugh (Michelle) & Regan Paugh (Annette); three brothers Don Robinson (Joann), Jim Robinson & Larry Robinson (Laura); eleven grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, ten great grandchildren & six step-great grandchildren; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by husband Robert, parents Rolen and Hazel Robinson; father and mother-in-law Earl and Ruby Paugh; children Cathy Luthy and Ronny Paugh; three infant brothers, sister and brother-in-law Harry and Elaine Bradley; sister-in-law Janice Robinson; daughter-in-law Jeanne Paugh and grandson-in-law Clay Keen.

Visitation will be from 12 - 2 on Sunday. An Eastern Star service will be held at 1:30 pm. Other services will be at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.