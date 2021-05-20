Advertisement

Obituary: Opal Audill Weaver

Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT
Opal Audill Weaver, 95, of Grantsville, WV passed away on May 17, 2021, at Miletree Center, Spencer, WV.

She was the daughter of the late Nathan Delbert and Roxanne Lena McCune Dickey.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. John Vannoy officiating.  Visitation will be held one hour prior.

A graveside service will follow service at Haymond Cemetery, Grafton, WV.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

