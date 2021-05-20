Obituary: Robert Earl Crawford

Robert Earl Crawford, 86, of Parkersburg, passed away May 16, 2021.

He was born April 3, 1935, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Doris Nina Crawford (Hughes).

He graduated from Holloway High School in 1953. He was retired from DuPont. He had a love for sports, especially basketball. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He loved to talk about trains and his hometown Holloway, Ohio. He was also a huge animal lover. But his biggest love was for his family.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Doris Nina Hughes. Survived by his wife, Nancy Crawford of Parkersburg, WV; Daughters: Kathy Mowder of Florence, Colorado, Robin Chase of Roswell, GA, Kim Sanders-Crawford of Conyers, GA and Vicki Barnes of Concord, NC. Siblings: Larry Hughes of Marietta, OH. Grandchildren: Crystal Gordon, Heather Skolnik, Danielle Holt, Christopher Watson and Taylor Barnes along with several Great grandchildren. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Parkersburg, WV, The Wounded Warrior Project or American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.MOVcremation.com

