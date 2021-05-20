Advertisement

Obituary: William Robert Leasure

William Robert Leasure
William Robert Leasure(WTAP)
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

William Robert Leasure, 77, of Parkersburg passed away May 16, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born September 6, 1943 in Pennsylvania son of the late Ralph and Ruth Fielder Leasure. Bill was a 1961 graduate of PHS and a graduate of Mt. State Business College. He retired from Mr. Bee Potato Chip after 35 years of service. He was a member of the US Army Reserve and was a Baptist by faith. He loved the outdoors; enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating; and enjoyed Westerns.

Bill is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara Thurston Leasure; a son, Brett Leasure (Melissa) of Parkersburg; two sisters-in-law, Gloria Pursley (Stan) of Parkersburg and Dayona Smith (Jim) of Clarksburg; a brother-in-law, Jeff Thurston (Diane) of Columbus, OH; and three grandchildren, Paige, Audrie and Callie Leasure; and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Gathering will be Friday, May 21, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green St. Parkersburg.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arthur N. Gustke Shelter (Children’s Home Society) in memory of Bill.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deborah Bellar
UPDATE: Robert Bellar in Custody
Alex Johnson, 31, was arrested on multiple possession charges.
Parkersburg man arrested after attempting to eat suspected drugs
Police lights
Missing 11-year-old found safe, Myrtle Beach police say
Fire damages home in Wood County.
Fire damages a home in Wood County
Parent is tased at football game over mask non-compliance in Logan, Ohio.
Update: Motion filed to dismiss case of woman arrested at middle school football game

Latest News

Robert Earl Crawford
Obituary: Robert Earl Crawford
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Opal Audill Weaver
Dale Kerns
Obituary: Dale Lee Kerns
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Jean Ellen (Cozad) Blosser