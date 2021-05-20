Obituary: William Robert Leasure

William Robert Leasure, 77, of Parkersburg passed away May 16, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born September 6, 1943 in Pennsylvania son of the late Ralph and Ruth Fielder Leasure. Bill was a 1961 graduate of PHS and a graduate of Mt. State Business College. He retired from Mr. Bee Potato Chip after 35 years of service. He was a member of the US Army Reserve and was a Baptist by faith. He loved the outdoors; enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating; and enjoyed Westerns.

Bill is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara Thurston Leasure; a son, Brett Leasure (Melissa) of Parkersburg; two sisters-in-law, Gloria Pursley (Stan) of Parkersburg and Dayona Smith (Jim) of Clarksburg; a brother-in-law, Jeff Thurston (Diane) of Columbus, OH; and three grandchildren, Paige, Audrie and Callie Leasure; and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Gathering will be Friday, May 21, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green St. Parkersburg.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arthur N. Gustke Shelter (Children’s Home Society) in memory of Bill.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lamberttatman.com.

