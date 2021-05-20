Oil and Gas Museum gets a makeover

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Oil and Gas Museum in Downtown Parkersburg is getting a makeover.

“American Star Painting” is restoring the windows on the more than 100-year-old building.

The company is also repainting the signs on the front of the building. They are also repainting the lower half of the front side of the historic building.

“We are restoring 92 windows,” Paul Hoblitzell, President of the Oil & Gas Museum, explained. “We elected to restore them because they are made out of poplar and, they haven’t deteriorated that much. It was also cheaper than replacing them with new windows. On the front of the building, we are redoing it all as well as our signs in all the windows. So we will have new signage. We’re repainting the murals on the front of the building or basically the old signage for the hardware store. The rest of the lower part of the front will be repainted with various colors of grays and occasional white.”

Holblitzell says the renovation work needed to be done to help preserve the historic building.

“It needed to be done for longevity and perpetuity reasons,” Holbitzell said. “It will also help with our gas bills which are enormous in the winter. It will help preserve the building from the standpoint that the weathering and raining, and ice won’t be penetrating them at all.”

Holblitzell isn’t sure when the project will be finished.

