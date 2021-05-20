Advertisement

Sadly, masks don’t protect you from allergies

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - While many are excited about shedding their mask, some are wondering if they protect against allergies.

But if you’re wearing yours with the hope of stifling the sneezing you’re in for a disappointment.

Dr. Ghassan Safadi is a Sylvania allergist who says masks won’t help you much when it comes to filtering the pollen.

“The size of the pollen is too small to be blocked just by a mask, although wearing a mask can reduce the amount of pollen that you are breathing inside. But at the same time remember the mask does not cover your eyes and the eyes are the big factor as far as being exposed to the allergens.”

Dr. Safadi says the pollen counts are extremely high currently.

The cooler weather followed by the sudden warm-up has caused tree and grass pollens to spike along with mold spores.

He recommends taking anti-histamines combined with nasal medications like Flonase. If you do that and you’re continuing to have problems there are some prescription medications that can be added to help.

