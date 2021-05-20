Advertisement

Scoreboard- May 19

Wednesday’s results from area high school contests
(KOLNKGIN)
By Jim Wharton
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Belpre 4

Meigs 6

Fort Frye 2

Barnesville 9

Frontier 5

Shenandoah 9

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Boys

Liberty 0

Williamstown 7

Girls

Liberty 0

Williamstown 7

OAC BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

Heidelberg 7

Baldwin Wallace 3

John Carroll 8

Baldwin Wallace 3

Thursday schedule

4:00- John Carroll at Marietta College

4:00- Heidelberg at Mount Union

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deborah Bellar
UPDATE: Deborah Bellar pleads not guilty, given $1 million bond
Alex Johnson, 31, was arrested on multiple possession charges.
Parkersburg man arrested after attempting to eat suspected drugs
Allan, Hunt, and Waybright
Suspected fentanyl, other drugs recovered during traffic stop
Crime scene
UPDATE: Nelsonville teen admits to reckless homicide in death of 11-year-old
Northrup hopes the mural brings a smile to people's faces.
Meet the designer behind downtown Marietta’s latest mural

Latest News

Scoreboard- May 18
W.VA. Class AA All State basketball team
Levi Rice runs track, and plays football and basketball at Parkersburg South
Student Athlete of the Week: Levi Rice
The Marshall Thundering Herd lift the NCAA title trophy after their overtime win over Indiana
Marshall wins NCAA soccer championship