Semi-truck fire reported on I-77

((MGN Image))
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A semi-truck fire has been reported on I-77 northbound, near the 166.5 mile marker.

No injuries have been reported, and no information is yet available about the cause of the fire.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office and Lubeck, Pond Creek, and East Wood Fire Departments are on the scene. An ambulance reported to the scene, as well, but was no transportation was necessary.

Traffic was initially halted on I-77 but has now been resumed.

