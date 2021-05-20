Advertisement

Wood County Commission may take another look at video lottery ordinance

By Todd Baucher
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission next week may revisit its ordinance regulating video lottery businesses.

The commission Thursday approved a variance allowing a video lottery business in Wiliamstown. But that issue, and a turnaround on an approval on a previous business, has prompted owners of other businesses to question its past decisions on allowing video lottery establishments.

There is concern the ordinance, approve in 2004, is outdated.

”There was concern these new businesses would attract an unsavory clientele,” Commission President Blair Couch said after Thursday’s meeting. “And I think, over time, we’ve realized that’s not the case. They drive in, they drive out; they don’t tend to spend much time in the community.”

The commission has approved most of the requested variances before it, but, earlier this year, it reversed a decision granting a variance for a video lottery business, also in the Williamstown area.

In the situation before it Thursday, the commission waited a week before approving it while determining if there was any opposition from nearby homeowners. That, even though there were few homes nearby the proposed site.

Couch said it heard from two homeowners opposed to it.

The business is slated to be beyond the 1,000 feet restriction the county requires. West Virginia law only requires a 300-foot distance.

Williamstown City Council took no position on whether the business should be approved, according to County Administrator Marty Seufer, who also is a member of Williamstown’s council. Seufer said he did not participate in the hearing where the business was discussed.

The commission, when it takes up the ordinance, could revise it or remove the ordinance altogether.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deborah Bellar
UPDATE: Robert Bellar in Custody
Alex Johnson, 31, was arrested on multiple possession charges.
Parkersburg man arrested after attempting to eat suspected drugs
Police lights
Missing 11-year-old found safe, Myrtle Beach police say
Fire damages home in Wood County.
Fire damages a home in Wood County
Parent is tased at football game over mask non-compliance in Logan, Ohio.
Update: Motion filed to dismiss case of woman arrested at middle school football game

Latest News

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine
DeWine reassigns chief of staff, shuffles leadership team
WTAP News @ 5 - Marietta College faces John Carroll in OAC baseball
WTAP News @ 5 - Marietta College faces John Carroll in OAC baseball
WTAP News @ 5 - 50th Annual Sour Mash Golf Tourney to be partnered with UWA MOV
WTAP News @ 5 - 50th Annual Sour Mash Golf Tourney to be partnered with UWA MOV
WTAP News @ 5 - Parkersburg pools to open with no capacity restrictions
WTAP News @ 5 - Parkersburg pools to open with no capacity restrictions
WTAP News @ 5 - WSCC officials testify for BSN opportunity at commuter colleges
WTAP News @ 5 - WSCC officials testify for BSN opportunity at commuter colleges