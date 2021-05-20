Advertisement

W.VA. Class AA All State basketball team

Local players are honored on the W.Va. Class AA all state basketball team
(KCRG)
By Jim Wharton
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FIRST TEAM

Grant Barnhart; St. Marys

Sam Cremeans; Williamstown

SECOND TEAM

Matthew Carte; Ravenswood

Xavier Caruthers; Williamstown

Graden McKinney; Ritchie County

Nathan Murray; Wirt County

HONORABLE MENTION

Xavier Collie, Parkersburg Catholic

Baylor Haught; Williamstown

Ethan Haught; Ritcjhie County

