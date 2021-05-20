W.VA. Class AA All State basketball team
Local players are honored on the W.Va. Class AA all state basketball team
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FIRST TEAM
Grant Barnhart; St. Marys
Sam Cremeans; Williamstown
SECOND TEAM
Matthew Carte; Ravenswood
Xavier Caruthers; Williamstown
Graden McKinney; Ritchie County
Nathan Murray; Wirt County
HONORABLE MENTION
Xavier Collie, Parkersburg Catholic
Baylor Haught; Williamstown
Ethan Haught; Ritcjhie County
