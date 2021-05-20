W.Va. opens portal for $100 prize for young vaccinated

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia’s governor has debuted a new portal for vaccinated residents aged 16 to 35 to receive a $100 incentive.

Those in the age group who received all required doses of the vaccine can register at governor.wv.gov to get their prize of a $100 U.S. Treasury bond or a gift card of the same value.

The state is aiming to boost its sluggish vaccination campaign with the prize and has also expanded clinics at schools and businesses. Justice has a goal of vaccinating at least 65% of residents aged 12 and over by June 20, when the statewide mask mandate will be lifted.

Meanwhile, the governor announced Thursday senior centers can fully reopen.

Justice said the full reopening guidelines are forthcoming, but masks will continue to be required for those not fully vaccinated.

The Wood County Senior Citizens Association has offered its programs, including meals, on a virtual basis, with meals on a take-out and home delivery basis. Director Kelly Goedel says, for the time being, that will continue.

”And I believe we will have to submit a reopening plan to the Bureau of Senior Services for approval prior to opening up,” Goedel says. “I believe all these steps will have to be taken before we can reopen. We’lll have the input of all those agencies and departments and boards involved in putting that plan together.”

Goedel adds that when the center reopens, masks will be required. It’s unclear whether social distancing will be a requirement as well.

Nearly 73% of West Virginians 65 years of age and older are now fully vaccinated, according to the state department of health and human resources.

(The Associated Press contributed to this story.)

