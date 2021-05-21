Boil water advisory issued in Williamstown

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A water problem occurred at Access Road and Greathouse Road in Williamstown Friday morning, causing contamination in the area.

The affected area includes 92 Williamstown Pike through 1835 Access Road, everything on Greathouse Road, Mountaineer Drive, Mountaineer Way, and Poppy Street.

Customers in the area are instructed not to drink or cook with water without boiling it. Residents should bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool down before using, or used bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Union Williams PSD will issue notification when the boil advisory has been canceled.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.