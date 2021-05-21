Giants crush Reds

(AP) - Steven Duggar hit his first career grand slam in a nine-run third inning, Brandon Crawford drove in six runs and the San Francisco Giants routed the Cincinnati Reds 19-4 to sweep a four-game series.

Darin Ruf had four hits, including a two-run homer in third. Crawford hit a three-run homer in the fifth, becoming the Giants first primary shortstop with 11 homers in a season’s first 37 games.

San Francisco outscored Cincinnati 33-9 in the series and extended its winning streak to five. The NL West-leading Giants have the best record in the major leagues at 28-16.

