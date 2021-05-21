Advertisement

Missing Marietta man located by police

((Source: Pixabay.com))
By Sarah Cooke
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - On May 19, the Marietta Police Department reported it was investigating the case of a missing man in Marietta. The man, Ernest Howard Cox, 71, has now been located and taken to the hospital for medical care.

Officers searched the trail areas around the Frontier Shopping Center and near his apartment located in the 700 block of Glendale Rd. Patrol officers, K9 and Bicycle Units and OHP Aviation participated in the search. When discovered missing by family on Wednesday afternoon, his apartment was unlocked and open and his wallet and phone were left behind.

Cox was found within the Marietta city limits, but additional details about the location have not yet been released.

