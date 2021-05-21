Obituary: Dorothy (Duncan) Boyce Dawson

Dorothy (Duncan) Boyce Dawson, 92, of Parkersburg, passed away May 20, 2021.

She was born July 20, 1928 in Wood County a daughter of the late Clyde Duncan and Gladys (Casto) Duncan.

Dorothy was a Bookkeeper for United National Bank for 15 years.

Dorothy is survived by her two sons, Terry Boyce (Vicky) of Ellenboro, WV and Jerry Boyce (Kathy) of Bridgeport, WV, 3 stepdaughters, 4 grandchildren, Stephen Boyce, Leighann Boyce, Carla Bowman, and TJ Boyce, 4 great-grandchildren, and sister, Delores Archer of Mineral Wells, WV.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 husbands Cecil C. Boyce and Herbert Dawson.

Service will be Monday 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Don Archer officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation will be Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.